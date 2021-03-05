Aklatex politics March 5, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 5, 2021 we visit with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on funding education in the new Covid-19 stimulus package; Representative Mike Johnson on immigration; and we hear from Mike Moncla, the head of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association on the recent settlement deal agreed to by Attorney General Jeff Landry. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

