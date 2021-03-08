Arklatex politics March 8, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 8, 2021 we take a look a some problems facing Louisiana's Department of Wildlife nd Fisheries, Political analyst Jeremy Alford says it is facing a fiscal crisis, and is asking for emergency funding. We also check out a claim of sexual harassment against an employee in the Attorney General's office, a complaint judged to not rise to the level of the complaint. For more watch the videos attached to this article.

