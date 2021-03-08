Arklatex politics March 8, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for March 8, problems facing Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Political analyst Jeremy Alford says it is facing a fiscal crisis, and is asking for emergency funding. Claim of sexual harassment against an employee in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, a complaint judged to not rise to the level of the complaint. For more watch the videos attached to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments