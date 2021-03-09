Arklatex Politics March 9, 2021

In Arklatex politics for March 9, 2021, we visit with Stephen Waguespack-- the president of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and industry. He explains why a centralized sales tax collection system is LABI's top priority heading into the upcoming legislative session. He also had an announcement on the heels of last session's insurance reform. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

