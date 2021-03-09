In ArkLaTex politics for March 9, Stephen Waguespack, the president of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry explains why a centralized sales tax collection system is LABI's top priority heading into the upcoming legislative session. He also had an announcement on the heels of last session's insurance reform. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the pool stage was 184.8 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Tuesday was 184.8 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 185.5 feet Friday morning. * Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the end of March. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Tuesday was 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 12.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...Minor flooding to diminish through Wednesday and end Thursday afternoon. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the pool stage was 143.7 feet. * Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Tuesday was 144.2 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 142.6 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...Minor flooding to diminish through this upcoming weekend. &&
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected before lunch and on through the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, northwest Louisiana and Toledo Bend country, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause rough waves on area lakes and will create very hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution especially on open waters as strong winds and rough waves can cause small craft to take on water or capsize. &&
ArkLaTex Politics March 9
