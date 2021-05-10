In Arklatex politics for May 10, 2021 we took a look at a controversy over money State Representative Cedric Glover wanted to switch from the I-49 inner city connector project, to the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. We hear from several lawmakers on the subject. We also check out mandatory kindergarten and progress on marijuana in the legislature. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
Arklatex politics May 10, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
