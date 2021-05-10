In ArkLaTex politics for May 10 State Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, wanted to switch from the Interstate 49 inner city connector project, to the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. Several lawmakers discussed the issue and its failure. Mandatory kindergarten and progress on marijuana in the legislature were also topics discussed Monday. For more, watch the video attached to this article.
ArkLaTex politics May 10
