In Arklatex politics for May 11,2021 we visit with both Louisiana Senators bill Cassidy and John Kennedy. We hear what they have to say on the senate bill attempting election reform; plus thoughts on the cyber hack of the Colonial Pipeline. We also check out the swearing in of Louisiana's newest Congressman, Troy Carter, and hear about efforts on police reform and lowering the penalties for marijuana possession. Fore more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics May 11, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered from Red River is identified
- $200 M Amazon fulfillment center announced
- Amazon announcement expected Friday in Shreveport
- LSU Health pulls medical residents from Shreveport veterans hospital ICU
- Southeast Shreveport grocery store moves closer to zoning approval
- 3-vehicle crash leaves 2 injured on Youree Dr.
- Pastor wants to help kids who crashed into his church, starts fundraiser to make additional renovations
- Identical twins at Louisiana high school earn $24M in scholarship offers
- 3 dead, 4 injured in Shreveport shooting; crime meeting Wednesday
- Are you seeing snakes slithering a bit more? Steven of Steve's Snaketuary shares why
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.