Arklatex politics May 11, 2021

In Arklatex politics for May 11,2021 we visit with both Louisiana Senators bill Cassidy and John Kennedy. We hear what they have to say on the senate bill attempting election reform; plus thoughts on the cyber hack of the Colonial Pipeline. We also check out the swearing in of Louisiana's newest Congressman, Troy Carter, and hear about efforts on police reform and lowering the penalties for marijuana possession. Fore more, watch the videos attached to this article.

