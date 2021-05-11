Arklatex politics May 11, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for May 11, Louisiana U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy discuss the Senate bill attempting election reform; plus thoughts on the cyber hack of the Colonial Pipeline. Louisiana's newest Congressman, Troy Carter, takes office. Police reform and lowering the penalties for marijuana possession up for discussion. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

