Arklatex politics May 12, 2021

In Arklatex politics for May 12, 2021 another chapter in an ongoing controversy at the State Legislature in Baton Rouge; we'll explain. We also hear from both Louisiana Senators on unemployment benefits, and the ouster of Liz Cheney from a leadership position in the U.S. House. Political analyst Jeremy Alford explains what is happening with marijuana bills and the efforts to allow college athletes to make money from the names, images and likenesses. Fore more watch the videos attached to this article.

