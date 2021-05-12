In ArkLaTex politics for May 12, another chapter in an ongoing controversy at the State Legislature in Baton Rouge; senators talk about unemployment benefits and the ouster of Liz Cheney from a leadership position in the U.S. House. Political analyst Jeremy Alford explains what is happening with marijuana bills and the efforts to allow college athletes to make money from the names, images and likenesses. For more watch the videos attached.
