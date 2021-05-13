Arklatex politics May 13, 2021

In Arklatex politics for May 13, 2021 we visit with two Shreveport representatives--- Thomas Pressly and Tammy Phelps; Pressly wants to keep Louisiana's waterways safe; Phelps discusses the controversy in the House Education Committee. We also listen in of Governor John Bel Edwards testimony to the Senate Energy Committee, and listen to a heated conversation between Senator Bill Cassidy and Dr. Anthony Fauci. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

