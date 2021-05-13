Arklatex politics May 13, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for May 13,  Rep. Thomas Pressly talks about keep Louisiana's waterways safe and Rep. Tammy Phelps discusses the controversy in the House Education Committee. Gov. John Bel Edwards testified before the Senate Energy Committee and there is a heated conversation between Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Dr. Anthony Fauci. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

