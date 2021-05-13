In ArkLaTex politics for May 13, Rep. Thomas Pressly talks about keep Louisiana's waterways safe and Rep. Tammy Phelps discusses the controversy in the House Education Committee. Gov. John Bel Edwards testified before the Senate Energy Committee and there is a heated conversation between Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Dr. Anthony Fauci. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
ArkLaTex politics May 13
Tags
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Shreveport trauma surgeon sentenced for stealing $200,000 in Social Security benefits
- Southeast Shreveport grocery store moves closer to zoning approval
- 3-vehicle crash leaves 2 injured on Youree Dr.
- Body recovered from Red River is identified
- $200M Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center announced
- Victims identified in triple shooting that left 2 dead
- Pastor wants to help kids who crashed into his church, starts fundraiser to make additional renovations
- Keithville man accused of sexually assaulting child
- School closures due to weather
- Trial delayed for defendants indicted in Operation Hustle City
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.