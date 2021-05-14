Arklatex politics May 14, 2021

In Arklatex politics for May 14, 2021 we take a look at the re-election bid for Louisiana Senator John Kennedy; with reaction from political Analyst Jeremy Alford. Louisiana's other Senator, Bill Cassidy, commemorates National Police Week; and so does Arkansas Senator John Boozman. We will also see how Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson's star continues to rise in Congress; and his role in selecting Elise Stefanik as the new Republican Conference Chair. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

