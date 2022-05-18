Arklatex Politics May 18, 2022

In Arklatex politics for May 18, 2022 we hear about the speedy work the Louisiana Senate made of the budget process; passing a $43 billion budget, thanks to a lot of one time money from the federal government. Shreveport Senator Barry Milligan says excellent progress was made in roads, bridges, education, infrastructure, education and shoring up various state savings accounts, including the unemployment account. Milligan also discussed plans from LSU President William Tate, who wants to relocate the LSU-S campus to the LSU Health area; a ten year project , that according to Milligan would stretch down Kings Highway to Youree Drive--revitalizing the area. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.