Arklatex Politics May 19, 2022: Transgender Sports Bill

In Arklatex politics for May 19, 2022 we visited with Louisiana State Senator Beth Mizell , concerning SB44, the Protection of Women's Sports Bill.
The bill has made it through the process, back to the Senate where it awaits final approval. Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the bill a year ago, and has said he has not changed his mind personally--but has not committed to a veto this time around.
As the bill wound through House approval, Senator Mizell said: "We came out of the House 72-21 and four Republicans were not there; so we feel sure we would have had 76, and that gives us an override capable vote.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford says he's not sure whether the Governor will veto the bill this time around; but doesn't rule out the possibility of that followed by another override session.
Other items:
*Senators Kennedy and Boozman attack rising gas prices
* Kennedy explains why he voted for a $40-billion aid package for Ukraine