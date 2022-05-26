Arklatex Politics May 20, 2022: President Tate & LSU-S

In Arklatex politics for May 20, we visit with LSU President William Tate, in an attempt to clarify rumors of the current LSUS campus, moving to the area near LSU Health.
The premise was, the current LSUS campus would be incorporated into the site of the current LSU Health, then stretch down Kings Highway to Youree Drive. It turns out that came from nothing more than conversations over breakfast with LSU President William Tate and local lawmakers.
"I think the commonality of everyone talking is, they want to see things be really improved," said Tate, "after that, I just think it's a lot of people dreaming and hoping and aspiring to see a plan put together for that to happen."
For now, LSUS will have to content itself with the $4-5 million it will receive in this year's budget for infrastructure.
For more on what President Tate had to say about that rumored move, watch the videos attafched to this article.