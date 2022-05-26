Arklatex Politics May 25, 2022: Louisiana Voting Machines

In Arklatex politics for May 25, we update the status of the Louisiana Voting Commission, the group that has been researching a new voting system for Louisiana elections.
The commission has been working on this for about nine months, and it has been awhile since we've heard anything about it.
"The committee has kind of taken a little break," said political analyst Jeremy Alford, "it didn't seem like anyone was in a huge rush to get this done."
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin chairs the voting commission and emphasized the key points members want.
"Two things," said Ardoin, "first, we want the voter to be able to verify on paper, their vote. Second, after the election we want to be able to have an audit that the election was accurate."
The commission was formed as a result of legislation authored by Senator Sharon Hewitt--SB221. She's on the commission and was hoping things would be further along.
"I kind of, to be honest," said Hewitt, "expected the work to have been completed by now."
"I think it will be a couple of years before we're in the throes of a new voting system." Ardoin said.
"I'm going to continue to push him and to challenge him on his timeline," said Hewitt, "people are anxious for us to move to a new system; we know our thirty year old machines are breaking down."
An open house of sorts, will be held June 27-28 at the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge. The public will be invited to attend and check out the various new systems under consideration. Thirteen vendors are expected to demonstrate their systems.
For the rest of what was said by Ardoin and Hewitt on selecting a new voting system, watch the videos attached to this article.