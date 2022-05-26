Arklatex Politics May 26, 2022: Constitutional Carry

In Arklatex politics for May 26, we visit with Louisiana State Representative Danny McCormick of Oil City. McCormick discusses HB37, his bill allowing constitutional carry of guns in Louisiana.
HB37 has made it out of a House committee and has one more step before heading to the governor's desk--a hearing on the Senate floor.
As McCormick explains, constitutional carry can be considered permitless carry.
"In Louisiana right now," said McCormick, "you can open carry without a permit. And if you can legally carry without a permit, that means if this bill passes you can legally conceal carry without a permit."
In light of the recent tragedy in Texas, McCormick was asked if any bills considering increased gun rights, might currently be considered in bad taste.
"Under my bill," McCormick said, "you cannot carry within 1000 feet of a school. So, it does not affect this horrible tragedy that happened in Uvalde; and to be worried about this bill would be just a knee-jerk reaction."
For the rest of what McCormick had to say about HB37, and other reaction following the Texas tragedy watch the videos attached to this article.