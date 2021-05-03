In Arklatex politics for May 3, 2021 we look at a controversy in the Louisiana Legislature, centered on HB564 , dealing with ' Critical Race Theory" in Louisiana classrooms. Some lawmakers are taking exception and want the chairman of the House Education Committee removed. We also discuss the Louisiana state budget, which is on the move. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics May 3, 2021
