In Arklatex politics for May 5, 2021 we visit with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on his latest lawsuit against President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress. We also hear more about auto insurance rates in Louisiana; tort reform; and attempts to eliminate factors like credit scores in setting rates. Plus, more on early voting and closed primaries. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics May 5, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
