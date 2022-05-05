In Arklatex politics for May 5, 2022 Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson discusses the Disinformation Governance Board, recently announced to be under the Department of Homeland Security. Johnson has filed legislation to immediately defund the so-called 'Ministry of Truth.' He calls it a terrible idea, and believes it is unconstitutional. Johnson says it is a terrible idea he plans to fight before it even begins. We also hear Louisiana Senator John Kennedy question Mayorkas in a recent hearing. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.