In ArkLaTex politics for May 5, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joins lawsuit against President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress. There is news about auto insurance rates in Louisiana; tort reform; and attempts to eliminate factors like credit scores in setting rates. Plus, more on early voting and closed primaries. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Watch Live
ArkLaTex politics May 5
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Seven arrested on drug charges, two-week baby recovered
- Amazon announcement expected Friday in Shreveport
- Narcotics investigation leads to arrests, illegal drugs, firearms
- LSU Health pulls medical residents from Shreveport veterans hospital ICU
- South Caddo Parish standoff ends without incident, deputies say
- Coroner identifies man found dead in Shreveport townhome
- Shreveport man dead after being shot 6 times in the chest, shooter turns himself in
- President Joe Biden prepares for travel to Louisiana
- Deadly golf cart accident McCurtain Co., Okla.
- 1 killed in Thursday night Webster Parish crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.