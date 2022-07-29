Shreveport, La -- The first Shreveport mayoral forum was well attended; with ten candidates that was expected. But State Representative Alan Seabaugh called it encouraging, noting that four years ago a similar forum was lucky to attract thirty people.
"In that forum," said political analyst Jeremy Alford, " it was standing room only for citizens who wanted to learn about their candidates. So, it was an inspiring thing to see; and as someone who covers these forums across the state, it was an encouraging sign of engagement and interest in local level politics."
One of the more memorable moments cam from Melvin Slack, discussing the crime problem in Shreveport.
"Shreveport, whether we want to say it or not," said Slack, "the entire City of Shreveport-whether you're in a black or white neighborhood, this is a gangster city."
Slack continued: "And if you don't have someone with some gangster type leadership you're not going to stop this crime. You've got to be able to go to the streets."
Mayoral candidates Levette Fuller and Tom Arceneaux also commented on Shreveport's crime problem.
