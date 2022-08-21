Arklatex Politics: Mayoral Forum

Another Shreveport Mayoral forum was held on Sunday, sponsored by PACE; the questions were geared toward the LGBTQ community.
Political analyst Scott Hughes offered this takeaway on the event.
"I thought, if you were watching-the two stars tonight were probably Levette Fuller and Mayor Perkins. They both were very strong in this area; they both felt very comfortable with PACE and its initiatives. I don't think where were any real losers tonight, of the major candidates."
Hughes pointed out having eight candidates can make a forum a little unwieldy; while adding two candidates were not there: Senator Greg Tarver and Darryl Ware.
For more on this mayoral forum, watch the videos attached to this article.