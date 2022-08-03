Louisiana Senator John Kennedy presents an incredibly tough opponent for any challenger to his seat in the U.S Senate; but to Luke Mixon, a challenge like that is just another day.
Mixon has quite a history; he's a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and became a fighter pilot.
Move over Tom Cruise, Mixon went through the Top Gun program-serving tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. Flying FA-18's, Mixon was named the 2012 Attack Aviator of the Year.
Now things get really tough; he's entering the world of politics.
According to his campaign, no one has asked Mixon if he would codify Roe v. Wade-until now.
"I am personally pro-life," said Mixon, "but what we're seeing right now, it's too extreme. Just like in Louisiana, these laws are too radical. There is nothing pro-life about a mother facing jail or prosecution because she chooses to terminate a pregnancy that threatens her own life. I would gladly vote to codify Roe."
To hear more from Luke Mixon and get a take on his campaign from our political analyst, Jeremy Alford, watch the videos attached to this article.