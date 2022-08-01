Last week's Shreveport Mayoral Forum is still being discussed.
Held at the jBilloton YMCA, all ten qualified candidates were on hand. Political analyst Jeremy Alford says one of the personalities to watch is former councilman Tom Arceneaux. Alford says Arceneaux is the only conservative candidate carrying the Republican Party label; and perhaps just as important has about $14,000 more in campaign money on hand, than current Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Alford says that is a heck of an accomplishment for a challenger in a large city mayoral race.
Meanwhile, Alford discussed a difference in tone between Arceneaux and other candidates, like State Senator Greg Tarver.
"You look at someone like Tarver," said Alford, "one of his big quotes from the forum was that Shreveport is going down like the titanic."
For a complete look at what Tarver said, and more from Arceneaux, not too mention new laws going into affect in Louisiana, watch the videos attached to this article