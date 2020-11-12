The conflict between the Governor of Louisiana and the Louisiana legislature came to a head Thursday. It was a battle over the governor's emergency pandemic powers. Check out the video attached to this article for the full story.
ArkLaTex Politics Nov. 12, 2020
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bossier teacher on leave following weekend arrest
- 3 teenagers killed in Bowie County accident
- Claiborne teacher under investigation for social media posts
- Former Shreveport financial advisor sentenced to 6 years for defrauding investors
- Keithville couple faces juvenile rape charge
- 2 Caddo schools move to virtual-only instruction
- Unattended bag found outside of Shreveport church sanctuary detonated
- Teen admits role in Barksdale Air Force Base airman's death
- Webster Parish sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting
- 3-vehicle pile-up leaves several injured near Natchitoches
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.