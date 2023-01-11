Arklatex politics: Nungesser and Governor's race

Earlier this week Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made headlines, announcing he would not be running for governor, after all.
Nungesser spoke with KTBS-3 News and explained his reasoning-which revolved around continued strengthening of Louisiana's tourism industry.
"It was a difficult decision," said Nungesser, "I have a passion to want to fix everything; to make this state better. I just feel an obligation to finish our task; to get back those record breaking numbers."
Political analyst Jeremy Alford called it an eventful week - with Nungesser out; John Kennedy out; John Schroder in; Jeff Landry in-and several more potential candidates yet to get into the race.
For more of Nungesser's comment and further comment from Alford-watch the videos attached to this article.