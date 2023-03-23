There seems to be a lot of problems with Louisiana's Office of Motor Vehicles; and they were under recent scrutiny by the House Transportation Committee in Baton Rouge.
Karen St. Germain, a former lawmaker, now the commissioner of the OMV was testifying before the committee.
Among those doing the questioning was State Rep. Dodie Horton from Bossier Parish.
There have reportedly been complaints of poor customer service; slow call-backs; explanations of computer systems needing upgrades; a lack of personnel; and people still working at home after covid-19.
Horton discussed miscommunication problems.
"I don't see that the communication is getting to our district offices, that you don't have to have an appointment," said Horton, "I had a constituent who was met at the door by someone who worked there and said: did you have an appointment? She said no, I don't have to have one now; nd they said you can come wait all day if you want to, or you can make an appointment, and she didn't know what to do."
Horton said there seems to be widespread disstisfaction with the the the OMV is operating.
We have more complaints from out constituents about our OMV than any other department in the state," said Horton, "they have problems making appointments and it's not even policy. When they are able to get in, they have reinstatement issues. It's like nobody knows what to do. It's so dysfunctional."
Following the hearing, the OMV said it was short about sixty workers statewide- and is trying to upgrade a badly outdated computer system.
According to Horton, The Transportation Committee will hodl another hering in the near future.