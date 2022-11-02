Arklatex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks.
Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either; pointing out the mayor spent a large a mount of campaign funds on a legal challenge, while being challenged on several actions of his administration.
"But look," said Alford, "anytime an incumbent is running for political office they are going to use the power of their incumbency. Some people may call it unethical; but it is not illegal. And more to the point it is a tried and true political method."
For more on this subject, and Attorney General Jeff Landry's push to gain the endorsement of the Louisiana Republican Party, watch the videos attached to this article.