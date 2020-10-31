Arklatex politics; petition update and 5th congressional district

Arklatex politics recently examined the battle between Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana House of Representatives, over a petition ending the governor's emergency pandemic order. We also took a look at the race in Louisiana's 5th congressional district to replace outgoing U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham; and a recent development that could be a game changer. For more, watch the videos attached to this story.
