Arklatex politics; petitions and Amendment seven

On Friday October 23, 2020 KTBS-3 news brought you the latest developments from the Louisiana legislature and the petition signed in the House of Representatives that effectively curbed the governor's emergency powers and  ended the emerency order. Of course it will b challenged in court. KTBS-3 also brought you a story on Constitutional Amendment number seven, dealing with unclaimed property. Watch the attached videos for details. 

