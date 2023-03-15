ARKLATEX POLITICS: POLLS AND CANDIDATES

A new political poll from JVC Analytics tracked races for governor and attorney general.
It was paid for by one of the candidates for attorney general. The poll showed Jeff Landry and Shawn Wilson with almost equal support in the governor's race; while 68-percent were undecided for attorney general.
KTBS-3's political analyst, Jeremy Alford, had some words of caution concerning polls this early in the political season.
"My advice to the average voter," said Alford, "is not to pay attention to this poll. There is a lot you need to know to fully appreciate a poll; from who paid for it, what were the questions, what was the sample size, how were the questions asked, was it on cell phone, was it on land line, was it by text, was it by email, was it weighted. I mean, there are a lot of questions you can ask here."
Alford said the real trend lines in big races usually show up after the summer.
Also in Arklatex Politics: interviews with gubernatorial candidates Hunter Lundy and John Schroder; thoughts on those candidates from Alford; some observations on the retirement of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon; and both of Louisiana's senators speaking out: John Kennedy on the current bank crisis and Bill Cassidy on the government promotion of a website called "abortionfinder.org".