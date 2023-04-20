BATON ROUGE, La. -- Wednesday in Baton Rouge state Rep. Larry Bagley of Stonewall presented his severance tax bills in the House Ways and Means Committee.
Bagley has two bills, HB277 and HB280, that are designed to send more severance tax money back to the producing parishes. Severance taxes are collected on oil and gas and timber production across the state
Currently in oil and gas producing parishes, only 20 cents of every dollar that goes to the state comes back to the parish. It's capped at $1.1 million.
Under Bagley's bills, that cap would be $10 million. Parishes like Caddo, DeSoto, Sabine and Bossier would all benefit greatly.
As an example, Bagley said the DeSoto Parish, the highest severance tax producing parish in the state because of the Haynesville Shale, paid $73 million in 2022 in severance taxes but only got $1.1 million in return from Baton Rouge.
In the past 20 years, DeSoto Parish has produced over $1 billion in severance taxes. Yet, it has little to show for it, Bagley said, pointing to the deterioration of the roads because of all of the heavy truck traffic generated by the oil and gas exploration.
Bagley said he's been trying to get money to repair state Highway 5 -- a major thoroughfare for the big rigs -- since he's been on the Legislature. The money is allocated, "but they won't fix the road. It's hard for us in North Louisiana to get things down here."
As an example of the truck volume associated with an oil and gas well's development, Bagley said on his property one night alone he counted 365 water trucks in and out during the fracking process.
He told fellow committee members, "This is an opportunity that we can take some of our money hopefully, that we pay, and get it back."
Plaquemines Parish is the No. 2 producer of severance taxes. The other parishes that will benefit, in order of their production, include: Caddo, Red River, Terrebonne, LaFourche, Bossier, Vermillion, St. Martin, St. Mary, Lincoln, Sabine, Cameron, Bienville, Beauregard, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Calcasieu, Iberia, LaSalle.
Numerous committee members spoke in favor of the bill.
Bagley explained how the monies would work: "The way we are going to do it, the original $1.1 million will continue to go back to the police jury. They can spend it any way they want to. The rest of it will be split in half; $4.5 million to roads, bridges, sewer and water; the other $4.5 million goes to economic development."
The bill passed favorably out of committee.
For more on the severance tax bills and to hear from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy on the Social Security problems as well as Congressman Clay Higgins grilling the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, watch the videos attached to this article.