Arklatex Politics: Spending Bill

Washington, D.C. -- Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema, the last obstacle to the proposed social spending and tax bill by Democrats on Capital Hill, has now agreed to some changed-leading to this:
"We expect to vote on the motion to proceed to the reconciliation legislation on Saturday." said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.
Republicans have voted to make the the bill a "voting hell" but really can't stop it, even though many economists including the Wharton School of Business said it would not do anything to curb inflation.
The bill is known as "the Inflation Reduction Act" and Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy calls that laughable.
The bill also promises to lower the cost of prescription drugs- something else Cassidy cautions against; even suggesting it could lead to less cures for various illnesses.
And Arkansas Senator John Boozman (R) says the bill will undermine critical programs for farmers and ranchers.
