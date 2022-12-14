Arklatex Politics: Storms and Immigration

Shreveport, La -- While the storms raged Tuesday in Caddo Parish, Shreveport Senator Barry Milligan was at his post in the state capital.
While his family was alone and scared, Milligan, as the head of Homeland Security-had responsibility for 64 parishes, not just Caddo.
What i do now," said Milligan, "through the night and into the morning is monitor EOC missions submitted by parish Oep's directly to GOHSEP. They are looking for things like debris clearance and security. What I do is make sure those things are fulfilled."
Meanwhile, the situation at the southern border is about to become worse. On December 21, Title 42 is set to be repealed.
That's a Trump era law dealing with covid-used to return illegal immigrants to Mexico.
Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson says dealing with the border crisis will be at the top of the list for the new Congress at the beginning of the year.
"This will be a top priority," said Johnson, "to end the catch and release loopholes and make sure border security is adequately funded."
