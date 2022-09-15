Shreveport, LA There is once again an effort underway to eliminate state income taxes.
Shreveport State Representative Sam Jenkins, calls it an interesting concept and approach, but he wants to know more.
"You know, my concern would be - would that in turn make local governments raise taxes and revenues that have to be paid? I think it's an interesting subject that needs to be looked at. I look forward to having that debate, that discussion; but my main concern is-okay, if we're going to lose some revenue on the one hand, how do we make it up on the other hand?"
Also in Arklatex politics we hear from Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson on the border crisis, along with Texas Senator John Cornyn, and Attorney General Jeff Landry's annual gator hunt.
To hear more, watch the videos attached to this article.