In Arklatex politics on Tuesday November 10,2020, Jeff Beimfohr presented a preview of the court hearing coming up Thursday, pitting the Louisiana legislature against governor John Bel Edwards.
At issue: the governor's powers during a public health crisis. The legislature has issued a petition to stop the emergency and open the state,. The governor refuses to recognize that move as being constitutional. Attorney General Jeff Landry will be involved in the case and published a zoom link inviting the public to watch:
To view arguments in the Governor’s lawsuit seeking extraordinary power, visit https://zoom.us/j/91588809912?pwd=b05rZUtIc0JpeGNCYnFSM0VQSzFBdz09. This public event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM on November 12, 2020.
To see more, watch the videos attached to this article.