In Arklatex Politics Tuesday--we discussed Congressman Cedric Richmond's new role with the Biden Administration; had reaction to that; and also heard from Senator Bill Cassidy on the new Coronavirus vaccines that will soon be available. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex Politics Tuesday November 17, 2020
