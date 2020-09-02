After touring the Alexandria area during Hurricane Laura, Rep. Ralph Abraham returned to the area on Wednesday.
He had a chance to visit with several national guardsmen assisting in recovery efforts.
Bossier Parish Rep Mike Johnson was also along.
And as this video shows—Abraham helped hand out MRE’s to those in need.
Abraham then described the damage he was to KTBS-3 News.
“Some of it is very severe. We’ve seen whole buildings demolished; whole neighborhoods still without power because there are hundreds of trees still down—not only in yards, but still blocking some roadways. Again, it’s bad in Alexandria.”
Abraham said recovery in the Alexandria area will not be measured in days or weeks, but in months—and in some cases—years.
SEN. KENNEDY IN CENTRAL/SOUTH LOUISIANA
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy spent time in central and south Louisiana, distributing supplies and fans at Oak Hill High School in Hineston.
“You need a fan? Sorry it happened; we’re going to get past it—I guarantee it,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he’s committed to getting all areas the resources they need and asked FEMA to reverse plans to put virtual recovery centers in Louisiana. Kennedy said Louisiana needs boots on the ground.
RECALL FOR GOV. EDWARDS
Potential bad news on the horizon for Gov. John Bel Edwards. A pair of Louisianans have started a petition to have the governor recalled. All they need is 600 signatures. Political analyst Jeremy Alford explains:
“I think especially this year,” said Alford. “There have been many on the conservative side of things who would love to recall Gov. Edwards. Now, they have their chance. All they have to do is join 599,999 other people in signing a petition that was just approved by the Secretary of State’s Office. It is two folks, Lee and Michael Pedrine from Eunice.”
This is not a first; former Gov. Bobby Jindal faced a second term recall over his education policies.