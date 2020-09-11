SHREVEPORT, La. - The General Election is set for Nov. 3. Voters across the nation will head to the polls to decide races ranging from president down to municipal races. In addition to the race for the White House, one to watch in the ArkLaTex is the race for U.S. Senate where Republican Bill Cassidy is trying to hold on to his seat representing Louisiana. One of his challengers is Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and offering this Voter's Guide to arm you with the information needed to make sure your voice is heard and that you're making the right decisions for you and your family.
What's on the Ballot?
Polls Open
Here are the hours in which polls will be open on election day.
- Louisiana - 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Texas - 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Arkansas - 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Oklahoma - 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voting During a Pandemic
Many are wondering if it's safe to vote in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what each state in the ArkLaTex is saying regarding the election and the coronavirus.
- Louisiana - More than 2.1 million Louisiana voters are expected to participate in the Nov. 3 presidential election. The state has not yet adopted an emergency elections plan designed to keep voters safe from the coronavirus, due in large part to a partisan dispute over who should have access to absentee ballots. Click here for more details.
- Texas - Voters who are in high-risk categories of the virus, who are sick, disabled or 65 years or older are eligible to vote by mail. All voters who are not high risk and want to do their part to curb the virus should consider voting early. The more voters who cast their ballots early, the fewer long lines and crowds we will see on Election Day.Click here for more details.
- Arkansas - Under state law, a voter who can’t vote in person on Election Day because of travel, illness, or physical disability may cast an absentee ballot. The most important thing to know is that in order to vote, you must be a registered voter. Click here for more details.
- Oklahoma - The health and safety of election workers and voters remains foremost on the minds of state and county election officials. Oklahomans can know that state and county election officials are working very hard to make sure that our elections are conducted as safely and securely as possible. Click here for more details.
League of Women Voters is Ready to Help
The League of Women Voter’s nonpartisan election website VOTE411.org also has everything voters need to find options for voting early or voting by mail. VOTE411 will also have special alerts on primary election days highlighting any changes to normal voting procedures, including any last-minute changes to polling locations. The site is a personalized voting information hub where voters can check their registration, find their polling place, see what will be on your ballot, and more.
Exercise Your Right
Voters across the nation have the right to vote in elections for candidates and propositions on the ballot where they live. Voters who are unable to read or who are disabled, including physical disability or visual impairment, are able to vote with assistance.
Be Prepared at the Polls
You'll be asked to show a photo identification card with your photo and signature when voting. If you do not have a photo ID, you may obtain one from your local Office of Motor Vehicles. Never wear any campaign shirt, hat, and button or pin when voting. Polling places do have a campaign free zone surrounding polling places.
Election Coverage
KTBS 3 is On Your Side as Your Election Station in the ArkLaTex. Be sure and stay with us leading up to and throughout election day for complete coverage and analysis on air, online, on mobile and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.