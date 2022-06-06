BATON ROUGE, La. - Monday marks the end of the current Louisiana legislative session and there are some things that must be finalized before lawmakers call it quits at 6 p.m.
The bill that outlines what happens with abortion in Louisiana, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, must still be finalized. Also, the transgender sports bill not allowing boys to play girls sports needs to be brought to a conclusion. The governor vetoed it a year ago and it's on his desk again. If he simply leaves it alone it becomes law.
By the way, those veto sessions are called for in the constitution, 40 days after the regular session unless lawmakers vote to cancel them.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference 30 minutes after the adjournment of the session. That's expected at about 6:30 p.m.