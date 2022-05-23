AUSTIN, Texas - In March, Texas voters cast their ballots in the primary election. But not every race had a clear winner. While we know, for example, who the candidates will be for the governor's race in November, several other matchups await the results of a runoff election.
This year's Texas primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, May 24.
The last day to register to vote in the primary runoff election was April 25. However, you can still check online to see if you are currently registered.
Early voting was held from Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20.
Here is everything you need to know about voting in the primary runoff election, from polling locations to what you may see on your ballot.
WHAT IS A PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION?
Texas is an open primary state. That means voters don't register as members of a particular political party. Instead, eligible Texas voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary election, but not both. The same goes for the runoff election from a primary election.
At the polls, you'll have to choose whether you want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary runoff. Then you'll be selecting among members of your chosen primary runoff when you cast your vote.
So, for example: If you choose to vote in the Republican primary runoff election on May 24, you'll be able to choose which Republican candidate for attorney general should be on the ballot in November, but you will not be able to choose which Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor should be in the running.
There will be no propositions on the May 24 ballot.
WHEN AND WHERE YOU CAN VOTE
On Election Day, you'll want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county doesn't participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.
On Election Day, all polling places across Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Be sure and bring proper identification.
