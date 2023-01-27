SHREVEPORT, La. - The race is just beginning for some candidates vying for positions on the March 25 ballot, while others were elected by being the lone qualifiers.
In Caddo Parish, Ruby "Susie" Byrd" will be the Justice of the Peace in District 3 since she was the only one who qualified.
However, the Shreveport city marshal's race drew four candidates: Donald "DJ" Gaut, James Jefferson, Anthony Johnson, Grayson Boucher. The special election to fill the slot is necessary because of the death last summer of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell. Jefferson is serving as the interim.
In DeSoto Parish, Dr. Stacey Alexander Henderson, who is serving as interim coroner, will be able to drop the interim since no one qualified to run against her. She is filling out the remainder of the term of former Coroner Jeffrey Evans, which expires March 24, 2024. Evans resigned last year amid a federal indictment for prescription fraud.
Also in DeSoto, Angelia Granger was the lone qualifier for Justice of the Peace in District 2.
In Webster Parish, LaTanya "Tan" Grigsby, Jo Ann McWoodson, Jerri Lee qualified for the District 9 seat on the Webster Parish School Board. The position was left vacant with a resignation.
Two races drew no candidates, leaving the Justice of the Peace Ward 2 seat in the Oil City District open as well as the Justice of the Peace District 3 seat in Webster.