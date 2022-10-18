SHREVEPORT, La. - The midterm elections are just three weeks away and the most closely watched race locally is for Shreveport mayor. Crime and public safety are top of mind for many voters as they make their choice.
Dozens showed up at Louisiana State University-Shreveport Tuesday evening for the 2022 Vote Mayoral Forum: Addressing Crime in Shreveport. Presented by KTBS/KPXJ, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and LSU-S, the event offered an opportunity for voters to hear first-hand from several of the candidates.
Invited by the chamber to take part in the forum were Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, LeVette Fuller, Adrian Perkins, and Greg Tarver.
Tarver and Arceneaux touched on how the community should work with the police department to tackle crime in the community. Perkins addressed the successes of the department so far and what work still needs to be done. Chavez elaborated on his 100 day plan. Fuller described holding the community and department accountable when tackling crime.
