SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign.
Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he filed this week.
Tuesday marked 30 days out from the Nov. 8 election and served as an important deadline when it comes to candidate spending. The 30-P report covers contributions and expenditures from the time of a candidate starts his or her campaign through Sept. 29.
Tom Arceneaux is second when it comes to monetary support for his candidacy. He reported $206,889 on hand going into October.
Mario Chavez reported $219,189 in receipts, which includes a personal loan of $52,500 and $10,453 in in-kind contributions. He had $44,247 on hand by the reporting deadline.
Mayor Adrian Perkins, who is seeking reelection, only had $65,120 on hand late last month. He reported contributions of just over $81,000; however, Perkins spent more than $73,000 in legal fees related to his fight to stay in the race. Two lower courts disqualified him right after qualifying because of incorrect information on his paperwork, but the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned those rulings allowing Perkins to get back on the ballot.
Lauren Anderson reported contributions of $2,590, leaving just $373 on hand.
As for the other candidates, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, Tracy Mendels, Julius Romano, Darryl Ware II and Melvin Slack did not file reports.
The next report – the 10-P – is due Oct. 31. It covers Sept. 30 through Oct. 19.
Here are some details from each candidate’s reports:
Tarver had a total of $281,524 in contributions and added $100,000 of his own money, giving him $381,524 in total receipts. He spent $267,909. Tarver had $389,670 at the close of the reporting period.
Not surprising, business owners and attorneys are among big money supporters. Even a former mayor, Keith Hightower, gave Tarver $2,500.
On the expense side, Tarver is paying individuals to make campaign call and to do campaign work at his headquarters. He’s paid Key Marketing Solutions LLC $3,400 to create, manage and produce content for his campaign. Almost $30,000 went to Lamar Signs for billboards.
Tarver is also using his money to make monthly car lease payments of $1,047 to Mercedes Benz Financial Services. And he also is paying $370 a month for his Baton Rouge apartment rent.
The largest expenditure so far has been more than $160,000 to Rougarou Consulting Inc. in Baton Rouge for television advertisements and social media buys.
Arceneaux reported $173,652 in contributions. He added $21,000 of his own money, giving him $193,652 in total receipts, and spent $100,847. He had $206,889 on hand at the reporting deadline.
Arceneaux had pages of donations from individual ranging from $26 to $500. Twelve gave the maximum of $2,500.
Arceneaux bought business cards, push cards, fundraiser invitations, mailers and signs from Ace Digital LLC in Shreveport. He spent $806 with Cuban Liquor to buy beverages for his announcement party. Money also was spent at Daq’s, Denny’s, Ernest’s Orleans, Orlandeaux’s Cross Lake Café, Rotolo’s, Silver Starr Grille and Johnny’s Pizza for campaign planning meals.
Lamar Advertising got almost $20,000 for billboards. More than $3,000 was paid to Robocent in Virginia Beach, Va., for text message service. Almost $10,000 went to Sistematick Graphic in Shreveport for yard signs. Direct mailers and postage cost almost $5,000 through Thomas Graphics in Austin, Texas.
Chavez reported $219,189 in receipts through the reporting deadline. That includes a personal loan of $52,500 and $10,453 in in-kind contributions.
He spent $164,488, leaving him with $44,247 on hand.
Chavez received contributions from other business owners. The maximum contribution is $2,500. Chavez received a 31 of those from individuals and businesses.
In turn, Chavez has spent money on desserts for a town hall event, photography at events and balloons. He ordered clipboards, American flags, umbrellas, round top tall tables, pins, bags, onesie for campaign wear, glow necklaces for National Night Out and more from Amazon online purchase. Walter Brock was paid for campaign T-shirts and several dinner meals were held at Carraba’s and lunches at Imperial Cathay. Crumbl Cookies were bought for a fundraiser.
Chavez purchased advertisement through Digivision, Facebook and Google. He also spent money for a backpack donation, Paragon Press for campaign signs and maps, cinnamon rolls from Prep Cakes Bakery and $1,000 a week to campaign manager Keidi Sanders.
Marketing and social media gatherings were held at Sweet Tea Princess in Shreveport and Yeti cups were purchased for volunteers as thank you gifts. Young Professionals Entertainment shot multiple videos, interviews and testimonials for Chavez’s campaign.
Chavez also paid $10,000 to JMC Enterprises to conduct two polls, one in June and the other in August.
Perkins had $104,563 to start his campaign and added $81,450 in contributions during the reporting period. He spent $120,893, leaving him with $65,120.
Twenty-six people contributed the maximum $2,500 to Perkins’ campaign. Thirteen were from Shreveport residents; the rest came from individuals in Houston, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Kansas City, Mo., and Plano, Texas.
His expense sheets are filled with payments of anywhere from $60 to $450 for people to do canvassing. He spent almost $40,000 with Lamar Companies for billboards.
The law firm of Martzell, Bickford & Centola in New Orleans were paid $43,225 and $29,953 in separate payments in August for “legal fees – candidacy challenge.”
Anderson reported contributions of $2,590 and expenses of $2,216, leaving her with $373.
She lists $500 as personal funds, but the contributions breakdown also indicate the money came from her, too. Likewise, she indicated she paid herself for T-shirts, buttons, stickers, key chains, mailers, yard signs and push cards that were purchased.