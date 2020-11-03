NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Five incumbents in Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation face no well-known opposition in Tuesday’s election, but there was a question as to who will represent a heavily Republican district where the incumbent did not seek reelection.
Republican Ralph Abraham is stepping down from his northeast Louisiana-based district. Nine people are running to fill the open seat.
And a measure to make sure nothing in the Louisiana Constitution is construed as granting women the right to abortion is among seven proposed amendments on the ballot.