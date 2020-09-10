ELECTION TRIAL
Day two of the federal trial which will determine how Louisiana’s fall elections will be run, wrapped up Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Political analyst Jeremy Alford spoke with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who was unsure of the outcome. Alford said there is a lot of pressure on Ardoin.
POLITICAL AD SEASON
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy released his first political ad of this election season. As a member of the Veteran’s Affairs Committee he chose to highlight that aspect of his experience. You can watch the entire ad here:
PERKINS RESPONDS
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins campaign responded to Cassidy’s ad with this statement:
“Mayor Perkins knows first-hand the needs of our veterans. His record of service to this nation—leading troops during three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan—will make him our veteran’s greatest advocate and ally in the senate.”
And while the Perkins campaign has not released a television ad yet, they have released a statewide radio spot that says, in part:
“I’m Mayor Adrian Perkins, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate; running to help get the coronavirus under control and our economy back on its feet. Protect our seniors by strengthening Medicare and social security, to make sure every Louisianan has access to affordable healthcare; to take on the special interests in Washington and fight for people over politics.”
His campaign said it will be making a television ad buy the future.