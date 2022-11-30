TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday.
Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler.
Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director of public affairs was Jordan Powell.
“Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed,” Sanders said. “I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top.”
Sanders will be sworn into office on Jan. 10 as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first female governor for the state.